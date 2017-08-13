Thomas Rhett and his wife have welcomed another daughter.

The 27-year-old singer and his wife Lauren Atkins adopted daughter Willa Gray from Uganda earlier this year and have now added to their family after Lauren gave birth on Saturday (12.08.17).

Thomas posted a picture of him, his wife and their newborn daughter on Instagram and wrote: ''Last night at 10:28 PM Ada James Akins was born and it was truly the most amazing thing I have ever experienced. I can't believe that we have two daughters!! My wife @laur_akins labored almost 36 hours. She is by far the strongest human being I have ever met and I have a new found respect for moms around the world. We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister! Thank you Lord and everyone for the prayers #outnumbered (sic).''

Lauren shared the picture on her own account and wrote: ''Our baby girl is here. sweet Ada James Akins came into the world at 10:28 last night after almost 36 hours of labor (only Jesus got me through that-& she is sooo worth it). She weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces and is so stinking cute I just can't take it! We are all doing well now, just resting. Thank y'all for your prayers-she is a miracle and God is so good. Thomas Rhett and I are so I love with her. And Willa Gray is so excited to finally have a baby sister. More pics to come, so get ready haha (sic).''

Speaking previously about adopting Willa Gray, Lauren said: ''It's something we've worked for and hoped for for so long and it's just a dream come true. She really does live up to her nickname in Uganda: She is just the biggest little Blessing that ever has walked the earth.''