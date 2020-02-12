Thomas Rhett has become a father for the third time.

The 29-year-old country star and his wife Lauren welcomed their third daughter, who they have named Lennon Love, into the world on Monday (10.02.20).

Thomas has shared several pictures of his baby girl - who was already dressed in a cute baby grow and had a bow in her hair - on Instagram, including the couple's daughters Ada James, two, and Willa Gray, four, meeting their new sibling.

He captioned the post: ''It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world.

''My wife is just incredible through the entire birth watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I've ever seen in my whole life!''

His spouse also shared further details about their newborn, including that she weighs a healthy 9lbs and 2oz and has ''lots of dark hair and blue eyes'', whilst she called Lennon an ''early Valentine baby''.

She wrote: ''Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn't be happier to finally get to kiss her little face.

''Lennon Love Akins 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes . We could not be more in love (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Life Changes' hitmaker previously admitted he doesn't see Willa as adopted anymore.

The couple adopted Willa from Masindi, Uganda, in May 2017, and the star admitted it soon felt like the tot had ''always'' been a part of their family.

He said: ''The word 'adopted' doesn't even make sense in my head anymore really. I know that it happened and I remember it very vividly, but it kind of feels like she has just always been here. Even though Willa Gray comes from [a] whole different part of the world, she's ours and it feels like she never wasn't.