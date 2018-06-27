Thomas Jane accepted a role in 'The Predator' without even reading the script.

The 49-year-old actor plays the role of a military veteran from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars in the Shane Black-directed sci-fi movie, and he's revealed he jumped at the chance to star in the eagerly awaited film.

He confessed: ''I never read the script. Shane called me up ... Shane's been trying to work with me for a while.

''We've been trying to work together and this was the one I was available for. He said, 'Hey, I'm doing this movie,' and I said, 'Great, I'm available. Show me where to be.'''

The upcoming film also stars the likes of Boyd Holbrook, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Munn.

And Thomas became increasingly excited about the project as it developed over time.

He told Collider: ''A lot of the stuff we came up. I know Shane and Keegan came up with a lot of that backstory themselves the day before I showed up.

''They laid that on me and I said, 'F**k, that's great! I got nothin' to add to that. That's brilliant, let's roll with that!'

''We try to weave that stuff into the story. Of course, that's the art of making movies, trying to create these stories and weave them in while keeping the train moving forward at all times. That's not an easy job.

''Every day we're trying to figure out how build stuff in that connects us all otherwise you just got a bunch of guys shooting guns at f**kin' green people. That gets pretty old.''