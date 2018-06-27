American actor Thomas Jane has admitted he accepted a role in 'The Predator' without even reading the script.
Thomas Jane accepted a role in 'The Predator' without even reading the script.
The 49-year-old actor plays the role of a military veteran from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars in the Shane Black-directed sci-fi movie, and he's revealed he jumped at the chance to star in the eagerly awaited film.
He confessed: ''I never read the script. Shane called me up ... Shane's been trying to work with me for a while.
''We've been trying to work together and this was the one I was available for. He said, 'Hey, I'm doing this movie,' and I said, 'Great, I'm available. Show me where to be.'''
The upcoming film also stars the likes of Boyd Holbrook, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Munn.
And Thomas became increasingly excited about the project as it developed over time.
He told Collider: ''A lot of the stuff we came up. I know Shane and Keegan came up with a lot of that backstory themselves the day before I showed up.
''They laid that on me and I said, 'F**k, that's great! I got nothin' to add to that. That's brilliant, let's roll with that!'
''We try to weave that stuff into the story. Of course, that's the art of making movies, trying to create these stories and weave them in while keeping the train moving forward at all times. That's not an easy job.
''Every day we're trying to figure out how build stuff in that connects us all otherwise you just got a bunch of guys shooting guns at f**kin' green people. That gets pretty old.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
On the board between Mexico and the United States, something big is brewing. A war...
There's an unusual honesty to this film, which is an odyssey into the inner life...
It is a time for sexual awakening for Kat Connors (Shailene Woodley). The 17-year-old is...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Jonathan; Ron; Richard and Tim met at college 25 years ago and have been friends...
Over the course of two hours, the Punisher, Marvel Comics' black-clad antihero (played by Thomas...