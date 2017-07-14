Thomas Dekker has come out as gay and revealed he is married.

The 'My Sister's Keeper' star took to his Twitter account to post a lengthy statement informing his fans that he ''proudly'' loves other men and ''could not be happier'' after tying the knot to his husband in April.

He wrote: ''My sexual orientation once again came into question this week when a prominent gay man used an awards acceptance speech to ''out'' me. While he did not mention me by name, the explicit details of his reference made it easy for the public and media to connect the dots.

''While it is an odd situation, I thank him because it presents a prime opportunity for me to publicy say that I am indeed a man who proudly loves other men. In fact, this April, I married my husband and I could not be happier. (sic)''

The 29-year-old star is believed to be referring to 'Heroes' writer Bryan Fuller after he told the Outfest audience about a gay actor whose management allegedly didn't want him to be homosexual on the programme.

Thomas - who played Zach in the sci-fi show - wrote: ''I have never lied to the press about the fluidity of my sexuality but this man claiming that I came out is not true. Because I have not ''officially'' until this moment. I simply refuse to be robbed of the glorious joy that belongs to me. To say the words myself. ''I'm gay''. Those words are a badge of honor that no one can steal. (sic)''

Thomas concluded his statement by thanking his fans for all their support over the years and called on the LGBTQ community to never be ashamed of their sexuality.

He added: ''Sexuality and who you love is a deeply personal and complicated thing. For some of us, it takes time to cultivate, discover and conclude. It is not something anyone should ever be ashamed of and certainly not something anyone should be rushed into.

''If we are to stand strong in the gay community, our mission should be support, not exclusion; love, not shame. I choose not to look back on the past with a regretful heart but rather focus on the future with a hopeful one. A future where myself and all others can feel free to express their true selves with honor and dignity.

''I embrace you, any of you, with open arms, kindness, faith and patience. (sic)''