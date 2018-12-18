Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke's song 'Suspirium from horror remake 'Suspiria' has made the shortlist for the Best Original Song award at next year's Oscars.
Thom Yorke has been shortlisted for the Best Original Song award at the Oscars.
The Radiohead frontman has made the list of 15 artists who are in the running to make the final five nominations for his song 'Suspirium', which features in horror remake 'Suspiria'.
The 50-year-old musician is joined on the list by the likes of Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper for 'Shallow' from 'A Star is Born', Kendrick Lamar and SZA for 'All The Stars' from 'Black Panther' and Emily Blunt who has been named twice for her performances in 'Mary Poppins Returns' for 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' and her duet with Lin-Manuel Miranda in 'Trip A Little Light Fantastic'.
Gal Gadot and Sarah Silverman are both in contention for 'A Place Called Slaughter Race' from Disney animated sequel 'Ralph Breaks the Internet', whilst Dolly Parton makes an appearance on the list for 'Girl in the Movies' form the recent Netflix movie 'Dumplin'.
Other tracks on the list include the folk song 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from the Coen Brothers' 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs', the song 'Treasure' by Sampha from true story drama 'Beautiful Boy'.
Sade's 'The Big Unknown' from 'Widows', Jennifer Hudson and Diane Warren's 'I'll Fight' from 'RBG', Arlissa's 'We Won't Move' from 'The Hate U Give' and 'OYAHYTT' by the Coup and Lakeith Stanfield for 'Sorry to Bother You' and Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan, and Mark Ronson's 'Keep Reachin' from documentary 'Quincy' are all on the shortlist.
The shortlist for the Best Score Academy Award has also been announced and among the 15 films named are 'Mary Poppins Returns', 'A Quiet Place', 'Ready Player One', 'Black Panther'
'BlacKkKlansman' and 'Isle of Dogs'.
Academy Awards Best Original Song Shortlist:
Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson, Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson - 'When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)
Sampha - 'Treasure' Beautiful Boy
Kendrick Lamar and SZA - 'All The Stars' Black Panther
Jónsi and Troye Sivan - 'Revelation' Boy Erased
Dolly Parton - 'Girl in the Movies' Dumplin
Arlissa - 'We Won't Move' The Hate U Give
Emily Blunt - 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' Mary Poppins Returns
Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda - 'Trip A Little Light Fantastic' Mary Poppins Returns
Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan, and Mark Ronson - 'Keep Reachin' Quincy
Jennifer Hudson and Diane Warren - 'I'll Fight' RBG
Gal Gadot and Sarah Silverman - 'A Place Called Slaughter Race' Ralph Breaks the Internet
The Coup and Lakeith Stanfield - 'OYAHYTT' Sorry to Bother You
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - 'Shallow' A Star is Born
Thom Yorke - 'Suspirium' Suspiria
Sade - 'The Big Unknown' Widows
Academy Awards Best Score shortlist:
'Annihilation'
'Avengers: Infinity War'
'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'
'Black Panther'
'BlacKkKlansman'
'Crazy Rich Asians'
'The Death of Stalin'
'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'
'First Man'
'If Beale Street Could Talk'
'Isle of Dogs'
'Mary Poppins Returns'
'A Quiet Place'
'Ready Player One'
'Vice'
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.