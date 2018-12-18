Thom Yorke has been shortlisted for the Best Original Song award at the Oscars.

The Radiohead frontman has made the list of 15 artists who are in the running to make the final five nominations for his song 'Suspirium', which features in horror remake 'Suspiria'.

The 50-year-old musician is joined on the list by the likes of Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper for 'Shallow' from 'A Star is Born', Kendrick Lamar and SZA for 'All The Stars' from 'Black Panther' and Emily Blunt who has been named twice for her performances in 'Mary Poppins Returns' for 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' and her duet with Lin-Manuel Miranda in 'Trip A Little Light Fantastic'.

Gal Gadot and Sarah Silverman are both in contention for 'A Place Called Slaughter Race' from Disney animated sequel 'Ralph Breaks the Internet', whilst Dolly Parton makes an appearance on the list for 'Girl in the Movies' form the recent Netflix movie 'Dumplin'.

Other tracks on the list include the folk song 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from the Coen Brothers' 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs', the song 'Treasure' by Sampha from true story drama 'Beautiful Boy'.

Sade's 'The Big Unknown' from 'Widows', Jennifer Hudson and Diane Warren's 'I'll Fight' from 'RBG', Arlissa's 'We Won't Move' from 'The Hate U Give' and 'OYAHYTT' by the Coup and Lakeith Stanfield for 'Sorry to Bother You' and Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan, and Mark Ronson's 'Keep Reachin' from documentary 'Quincy' are all on the shortlist.

The shortlist for the Best Score Academy Award has also been announced and among the 15 films named are 'Mary Poppins Returns', 'A Quiet Place', 'Ready Player One', 'Black Panther'

'BlacKkKlansman' and 'Isle of Dogs'.

Academy Awards Best Original Song Shortlist:

Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson, Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson - 'When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Sampha - 'Treasure' Beautiful Boy

Kendrick Lamar and SZA - 'All The Stars' Black Panther

Jónsi and Troye Sivan - 'Revelation' Boy Erased

Dolly Parton - 'Girl in the Movies' Dumplin

Arlissa - 'We Won't Move' The Hate U Give

Emily Blunt - 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' Mary Poppins Returns

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda - 'Trip A Little Light Fantastic' Mary Poppins Returns

Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan, and Mark Ronson - 'Keep Reachin' Quincy

Jennifer Hudson and Diane Warren - 'I'll Fight' RBG

Gal Gadot and Sarah Silverman - 'A Place Called Slaughter Race' Ralph Breaks the Internet

The Coup and Lakeith Stanfield - 'OYAHYTT' Sorry to Bother You

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - 'Shallow' A Star is Born

Thom Yorke - 'Suspirium' Suspiria

Sade - 'The Big Unknown' Widows

Academy Awards Best Score shortlist:

'Annihilation'

'Avengers: Infinity War'

'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'

'Black Panther'

'BlacKkKlansman'

'Crazy Rich Asians'

'The Death of Stalin'

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

'First Man'

'If Beale Street Could Talk'

'Isle of Dogs'

'Mary Poppins Returns'

'A Quiet Place'

'Ready Player One'

'Vice'