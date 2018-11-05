Thom Yorke was ''jealous'' of his Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood's soundtrack work.

The 'Creep' hitmaker recently composed his first feature film score for Luca Guadagnino's remake of Dario Argento's 1977 film 'Suspiria', but has admitted to being a little green-eyed over the guitarist's ability to read music and score movies, which made him even more determined to experience the process for himself.

He told BBC Radio 1: ''If I was honest with myself, I was a little bit jealous but felt that I couldn't [do it] so I never tried.

''Jonny's just so far ahead - he understands orchestration works, he can read music, he's studied it all. I mean, he sits there studying scores.

''For Paul Thomas Anderson's last film, he went away and read all the scores from the period of the composers of the time. That is not gonna happen with me cos I can't read music.''

On how hard he found it, he continued: ''So he's out there off on his travels and he knows what he's doing, whereas I'm totally scratching the surface, purely amateur.

''It stayed like that for a while and then I suddenly found myself committing to do a horror film and then thinking, 'Well, it's a horror film, I can just make loads of weird noises. It'll be fun.'

''There was way more to it than that and it was more melodic than that and more adventurous, and I was having to write choral pieces just using my own voice and many, many different things. So I'm a sucker.''

The 50-year-old songwriter previously admitted he was initially hesitant to take part because he feared he could not match the original soundtrack by Italian band Goblin.

He said: ''I referred to the original 'Suspiria' film. It was an odd process from the beginning. When they first came to see me, the producers and [editor] Walter [Fasano], I just thought they were mad, because I've never done a soundtrack before, And 'Suspiria' is one of those legendary soundtracks. It took a few months to even contemplate the idea.

''It was one of those moments in your life where you want to run away but you know you'll regret it if you do. I watched the original film several times, and I loved it because it was of that time, an incredibly intense soundtrack. Obviously Goblin and Dario worked incredibly closely when they did it together.''