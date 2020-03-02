Thom Yorke is set to play a rare solo acoustic set at All Points East.

The 'Creep' hitmaker will be treating fans to stripped-back renditions of his band Radiohead's biggest hits and his solo material - including tracks from his recent third solo album 'ANIMA' - from the comfort of his piano for the very first time on his own at the Victoria Park festival in east London, where he'll be supporting Massive Attack on May 24.

The dance group - comprised of Robert '3D' Del Naja and Grant 'Daddy G' Marshall - who curated the line-up have been mates with Thom and his bandmates since the 90s'.

Massive Attack also chose the likes of Nils Frahm, Young Fathers, Neneh Cherry, GAIKA and Skinny Pelembe to join them on their day.

Thom's addition comes after Bombay Bicycle Club were announced as the headliners for May 22, when they will be joined by the likes of Everything Everything, Nadine Shah, Lianne La Havas, Loyle Carner, The Orielles and Gengahr.

The Ivor Novello-winners have curated a line-up with something for everyone and teased more artists will be unveiled shortly.

They tweeted last week: ''London, big news!

''We're excited to say we'll be headlining

@allpointseastuk on May 22nd.

''We've had a great time working with the festival to put together a line up of artists we love, with more names to be announced very soon. Hopefully there's something here for everyone.''

The 'Always Like This' group reunited in 2019, following a four-year hiatus, to release their acclaimed LP 'Everything Else Has Gone Wrong'.

Bombay's headline slot comes after the band hinted that they will play at Glastonbury this year.

When quizzed by a fan about the possibility of them playing at Michael and Emily Eavis' world famous festival at Worthy Farm for a fifth time by a fan, the group - Jack Steadman, Jamie MacColl, Suren de Saram and Ed Nash - replied: ''Working on it.''

All Points East 2020 - which takes place between May 22 and May 31 - will also see headline performances from the likes of Massive Attack, The Kooks, Kraftwerk, Tame Impala, and The Wombats.

Ticket information can be found by visiting www.allpointseastfestival.com/tickets