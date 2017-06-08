Thom Yorke has admitted he almost walked off the stage during Radiohead's 1997 headline Glastonbury performance.

The 'Creep' rockers will headline the music extravaganza at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England on Friday June 23, and the group's frontman will be hoping their set isn't plagued by technical difficulties like it was 20 years ago as he's revealed guitarist Ed O' Brien had to persuade him not to storm off with their speakers breaking.

Speaking to BBC 6 Music's Matt Everitt, he confessed:

''At one point I just went over to Ed [O'Brien, guitarist]. I tapped him on the shoulder and said, 'I'm off mate, see you later.'

''He turned around and went, 'If you do, you'll probably live the rest of your life regretting it.'

''I went, 'Good point.'''

The 48-year-old rocker also admitted he nearly refused to play the show because he was ''burn out''.

He said: ''I'd burnt myself out. We had a meeting about what we were going to do for the shows and I was like, 'I can't do Glastonbury'.

''I just needed a break. And in fact I didn't get one for another year and a bit, by which point I was pretty much catatonic.''

When Radiohead perform they will reportedly pay homage to their seminal LP 'OK Computer, which turns 20 and 2007's 'In Rainbows', which turns 10 in October.

A source previously said: ''There's a good chance it will be heavy on 'OK Computer'.

''They aren't nostalgic but it is also 20 years since their headline stint at Glasto in the rain.''

They are also releasing an 'OK Computer' 'OKNOTOK' compilation.

The record will be available on June 23 via XL Recordings and will feature three previously unheard tracks, 'I Promise' 'Lift' and 'Man Of War'.

Also included in the package is a complete remastered version of 'OK Computer' and eight B-Sides.