Radiohead have dedicated the reissue of their 1997 album 'OK Computer' to Thom Yorke's late partner Rachel Owen.

The frontman's partner of 23 years passed away in December 2016 after a battle with cancer and he has paid tribute to her on the 20th anniversary of the hit record, which will be titled 'OKNOTOK' and comes out on Friday (23.06.17)

The vinyl reissue features a dedication to the Oxford University lecturer - with whom he has children Noah, 16, and Agnes, 13, - and reads: ''This re-issue is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Rachel Owen (1968-2016) who died after a long and brave battle with cancer. We hope you are OK. Thank you for listening.''

The 48-year-old singer - who is due to perform with Radiohead at Glastonbury festival in Somerset this weekend - recently said the band will ''keep on going''

The 'Creep' hitmaker said: ''I would imagine we'll keep going. I mean, I don't know how, or when, but no, we're not gonna stop. I f***ing hope not.''

However, Thom admits he has plans for his solo career which he has to finish.

He added: ''There's also a bunch of things I'm doing on my own that I have to finish. They've been on hold for ages. Whether they will translate into anything, I'm not quite sure. It's kind of weird. I don't have a plan for the second part of the year at the moment. I mean, I wasn't able to plan things for a long time now and now I can. I'm trying to get my head around that.''

Radiohead's 'OKNOTOK' will feature three previously unheard tracks - entitled 'I Promise' 'Lift' and 'Man Of War' .