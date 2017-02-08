Rob Reiner, the director of the rock mockumentary following mishap prone band Spinal Tap, and the film’s stars Shearer, Christopher Guest and Michael MCKean claim bosses at Vivendi, the French parent company of the Universal Music Group, manipulated accounts to deny them a fair share of its profits.

Shearer, 73, filed a $125 million (£100 million) lawsuit last October (16).

Reiner, Guest and MCKean, all 69, announced they would be joining Shearer in suing the firm, bumping up the amount claimed to $400 million (£321 million).

"The deliberate obfuscation by Vivendi and its subsidiaries is an outrage. It is vital that such behaviour is challenged in the strongest way possible," Guest said in a statement.

Reiner, who had already given Shearer public backing, added, "Fair reward for artistic endeavour has long been raised by those on the wrong end of the equation."

Shearer's initial suit claimed he and his co-stars had been defrauded out of merchandising and music profits generated by the enduring popularity of the 1984 movie.

He claims he and his co-creators were told their share of all merchandising income worldwide between 1984 and 2006 was only $81 (£66), and only $98 (£80) for soundtrack music sales between 1989 and 2006.

The actor, also known to fans for his voice work on The Simpsons, welcomed his film bandmates joining him in the legal claim, saying, "Their participation will help demonstrate the opaque and misleading conduct at the heart of this case. We're even louder now."

The actors and director claim a 1982 agreement signed with bosses at Embassy Pictures entitles them to 40 percent of the profits from all revenues generated by the movie.

This Is Spinal Tap spawned a soundtrack album, re-released in 2000, and two follow-up records. Merchandise featuring the fictitious band has also proved popular with rock fans.

Vivendi chiefs are yet to respond to the move by Shearer's co-stars, but in December (16) issued a statement denying any knowledge of his legal claim.