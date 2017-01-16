The fashion glossy has featured everyone from Kim Kardashian to outgoing First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, and now May will also join the ranks.

May will appear in the April issue, which hits newsstands in March. Shot by famed portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz, 60-year-old May posed at the PM's country retreat Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England for the editorial, reports The Guardian.

"The long-planned shoot for US Vogue will come out in April," a spokesman for the Prime Minister said.

The publication goes on to say that Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour set up the shoot in secret.

British Vogue has seen its fair share of notable women included in its pages, including Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Since taking over as Prime Minister from David Cameron in July (16), the Conservative Party leader has been lauded for her fashion choices.

She's become known for her colour blocking, leopard print kitten heels and chic coats, and designer Amanda Wakeley, who frequently works with May, previously praised her approach to style.

"It's wonderful that she embraces fashion. I love that," Wakeley smiled to The Telegraph. "But she's also very conscious about not letting fashion overtake her. The most important thing is the job she's doing.

"Her wardrobe should embrace and support that - it should make her feel great in her skin, and confident in her ability to go out and speak as brilliantly as she does, and with the amazing presence that she has."

However, her love for Wakeley's designs attracted criticism late last year (16), when she donned a pair of $1197 (£995) leather trousers from the designer for a Sunday Times profile, and was slammed for splashing out on such high end fashion.