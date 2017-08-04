Theo Rossi has become a father for the second time.

The 'Sons of Anarchy' actor and his wife Meghan welcomed baby Arlo Benjamin into the world on Thursday (03.08.17) and though the pair are thrilled with their new arrival, he thinks two-year-old son Kane is the happiest member of the household.

He said in a statement to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''My wife and I couldn't be happier or more grateful to welcome our son, Arlo Benjamin Rossi, into the world!

''My wife and the little man are doing terrific, but I think our two-year-old son, Kane, is the happiest now that he's a big brother.''

Arlo was born in New York, weighed in at 8lb 13oz and measures 20.5 inches long.

The 42-year-old actor previously joked he'd be ready to have another child if there was a sequel to his movie 'Lowriders' - in which he portrays Francisco 'Ghost' Alvarez in the drama film alongside Eva Longoria and Melissa Benoist - because of his kids' connections to the first film.

He said: ''Our first kid was born during filming this and now we're having another one. So if they do a 'Lowriders 2', I might have a third kid.''

The waited to discover the gender of their first child until he was born, and they opted to do the same the second time around because they wanted to be ''surprised''.

Theo - who married his wife in 2014 after three years together -

explained: ''We were surprised on our son, during the making of this, and we'll be surprised on this. You don't get many surprises in life''