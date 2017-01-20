It's the second number one for the electro-pop trio, which knocks Little Mix off the top of the countdown.

The girl group falls to two with Glory Days, while the soundtrack to La La Land jumps up to number three from last week's 99.

George Michael's Ladies And Gentlemen - The Best Of and producer Bonobo's Migration rounds out the new top five.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran scores a second week at the top of the singles chart with Shape Of You. His Castle On The Hill stays put at two, ahead of Rag 'n' Bone Man's Human.