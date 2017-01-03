The designer and visual artist proposed to the On Hold singer on New Year's Day (01Jan16).

Croft announced the news by posting a photograph of the two lovers kissing on Instagram and added the caption: "Last night, a very special person asked me a very beautiful question... I said yes!"

Marshall has created stage outfits for The XX, who rang in 2017 by releasing a new song on New Year's Eve (31Dec16) titled Say Something Loving.