The XX's Romy Madley Croft is engaged.

The 'On Hold' hitmaker announced the happy news that she is to marry her partner Hannah Marshall on Instagram on Monday evening (02.01.17) sharing a picture of the pair locking lips.

Alongside the cute photo, she wrote: ''Last night, a very special person asked me a very beautiful question.... I said yes! @hannahmarshall___ (sic)''

The brunette beauty has never spoken about relationships or her sexuality since now, and said that the group - also comprised of Jamie XX and Oliver Sim - like to keep their private lives out of the spotlight.

Speaking previously, she shared: ''We're very private. We like our personal space.''

Meanwhile, the electronic trio are gearing up to release their third studio LP 'I See You' on January 13, and have opened up about the ''pressure'' they felt recording their second album 'Coexist'.

Speaking recently bassist Oliver said: ''There was so much pressure from ourselves about: What do people like about us? What makes us sound like us? What do we need to hang onto?

''When we're thinking like that, at our worst, we can end up sounding a bit like a parody of ourselves.''

And 26-year-old Oliver also admits that a large part of the pressure came from his own struggles with alcoholism, and ''fighting the idea of being an adult'', but says he's now been alcohol-free for over a year.

He added: ''I was going out a lot with the excuse that I was celebrating - 'celebrating' -the past few years.

''Just fighting the idea of becoming an adult. Some friends had started to mellow a bit, and I didn't want to ...

''And with alcohol, like a lot of things, it's all or nothing for me. So right now it's just nothing.''