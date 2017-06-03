Solange has given ''the best'' performance of Primavera Sound 2017 so far.

The 30-year-old singer debuted at the festival in Barcelona's Parc del Forum three years ago and returned to headline on Thursday night (01.06.17) with a show-stopping set, says Red Bull TV presenter Will Best.

Will is hosting Red Bull TV's live coverage of the four day music extravaganza on redbull.tv/primaverasound - which kicks off again at 9pm CEST today (03.06.17) - and admitted the 'Crane's In The Sky' hitmaker has impressed him the most.

He said: ''Solange was one of the best, it might even be one of the best festival performances I've ever seen. The production was so simple. Not loads of visuals or pyro or anything complicated, but it still felt like a show. It was perfectly rehearsed, there was movement and dance from every member of the band that just fitted perfectly and it flowed in an amazing way.''

Solange has followed her superstar sister Beyoncé into the charts but Will thinks she has become successful because she didn't bend to the status quo or ''compromise'' her sound.

He added: ''She's obviously an amazing talent and knows what she wants to achieve, and it feels like the golden age of those artists who are not going to compromise for the record labels and are becoming successful off the back of it.''

Other acts that have performed at Primavera Sound are The XX, Bon Iver, Aphex Twins, Glass Animals, Local Natives and Skepta, who Will thinks the Grime star has taken a similar route to success.

The UK music maestro exclusively told Bang Showbiz: ''Even now, there are people in the UK like Skepta, and his success is off the back of him doing exactly what he wants to do. Saying 'f**k major labels'. And Solange feels like the same sort of artist. It was amazing.''

Van Morrison will take to the Heineken stage as the last headliner to perform at Primavera Sound 2017 tonight.