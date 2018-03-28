The Wombats had to interrupt their sold-out gig in London on Tuesday night (27.03.18) to ensure their fans' safety.

The indie rockers didn't even get the chance to introduce themselves before things kicked off.

During the third song, '1996', the London audience got a little overexcited, people fell over and one fan even fainted. Matthew Murphy and co were concerned about the well-being of their fans and paused midway through the track and called for security and paramedics.

After making sure everyone was safe, frontman Matthew quipped: ''Do we have sprinklers to cool everybody down?

''That has never happened in 14 years. We never had to start a song twice. Let's see if we get through the next one.''

The band - which also consists of Dan Haggis and Tord Øverland Knudsen - self-indulged playing songs from their latest album 'Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life' that was released in early February.

Highlights included 'White Eyes', 'Lemon to a Knife Fight' and 'Black Flamingo'.

The northerners made their show fun-filled and whilst playing their hit song 'Let's Dance to Joy Division' towards the end of the gig, a couple of crew members dressed as wombats and crashed the stage.

Matthew joked that 'Suicide Squad' actress Margot Robbie was under one of the suits.

He quipped: ''It was actually Margot Robbie in a wombat's costume.''

When it came to the three-song encore, The Wombats opened with the single 'Turn' before closing the gig with 'Tokyo - Vampires & Wolves' and 'Greek Tragedy'.

The London show not only thrilled the audience, but also left Matthew overwhelmed with joy.

Before leaving the stage, he told the crowd: ''Thank you so much. This was one of the best gigs of my life.''

The Wombats return to the stage at O2 Academy this evening (28.03.18).