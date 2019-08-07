The Wombats' Matthew 'Murph' Murphy's supergroup Love Fame Tragedy have released two new tracks.

Following his duet with Suki Waterhouse's sister Maddi Waterhouse on his debut solo single, 'My Cheating Heart', Murph has released 'Backflip' with Pixies' Joey Santiago, Alt-J's Gus Unger-Hamilton, Matt Chamberlain of Soundgarden and Lauren Aquilina, as well as 'Brand New Brain'.

The songs feature on Love Fame Tragedy's debut EP, 'I Don't Want To Play The Victim, But I'm Really Good At It', which is released on September 27.

Murph said: ''It's great to have talented musicians, musicians who have their own niche.

''When you hear Joey play the guitar you can just tell it's him and the same thing with Gus with the key melodies he chooses and the distinct sound of his voice.

''It's great to have artists and musicians like that playing on songs of your own because it makes them ten times cooler, at least in your own head.''

'Backflip' is inspired by the techno-paranoia Netflix drama series 'Black Mirror'.

The music video for 'Backflip' ''depicts an image of disposable dating in 2019''.

Director Tyler Cunningham explained: ''Murph and I were inspired by 'Black Mirror' - both aesthetically and thematically.

''We wanted to play on how dystopian modern dating is.

''The way that you can now easily toss a mate aside if they don't check every last box, knowing full well there's a bottomless pit of other options waiting on your phone.

''The visual's set in an alternate reality, where everyone is born with a digitally printed tattoo to correspond with that of their soulmate.

''This motel is a place where couples unite after finding one another online.

''However, our protagonist's match doesn't turn out to be who she thought he was.''

Murph previously described his new side project as his ''Gorillaz'' (Blur's Damon's Albarn's cartoon band) moment.

He said: ''Yeah, it's somewhere between Gorillaz and a solo project.

''I wanna keep collaborating and getting people on board, and if they're around in the same vicinity and we can make it happen, that would be awesome.''

The track-listing for 'I Don't Want To Play The Victim, But I'm Really Good At It' is as follows:

1. 'My Cheating Heart'

2. 'Backflip'

3. 'Brand New Brain'

4. 'Pills'