The Wombats frontman Matthew Murphy is starting a new band.

The 33-year-old musician has written 20 songs for his new project, which is as-yet untitled, and has hinted he might use some of the unpublished material from the 'Tokyo' hitmakers' latest fourth studio album, 'Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life'.

He said: ''It would be nice to say it when it's all finalised and ready, but I've got 20 songs and it's gonna be a new band.

''There were some songs left over from [The Wombats' new album] that we didn't use and I was like, 'They're really good, they should see the light of day somehow.' But since then there's been a load more and they've been parked, but we'll see what happens.''

While news of Matthew's new band may concern some fans about The Wombats' future, he confirmed the 'Let's Dane to Joy Division' hitmakers will be heading into the studio ''early next year'' to work on their fifth studio album.

He is not yet sure what direction the group - also made up of Dan Haggis and Tord Øverland Knudsen - will go in for their new record, and hinted they might even make a country album.

He added to NME: ''There's something about the way this new one sounds.

''I enjoyed making an organic album that wasn't at the whim of production wizardry or head-f***ing yourself with synthesizers for weeks on end.

''I just liked making great songs and doing them in this guitar-y world, and I feel like that's the path we should be going down rather than anything else.

''But I don't know, it could be a country album for all I know at this moment.''

Last month, The Wombats revealed they have teamed up with model-and-actress Suki Waterhouse on a track, which they hope to release later this year.

Matthew said: ''I wrote a song with Suki in LA. It was a good, fun evening.

''Her voice is really cool. She's busy so I'm not sure what the plan is. Hopefully it will be one for release soon.''