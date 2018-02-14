The Wombats' Matthew Murphy is in pain after pulling his intercostal muscles ahead of the band's UK tour.

The 'Lemon to a Knife Fight' hitmaker - who is joined by Dan Haggis and Tord Øverland Knudsen in the trio - has strained the groups of muscles that run between the ribs, and help form and move the chest wall, but has reassured fans that he'll be fit for the shows, despite being dosed up on medication.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I pulled an intercostal muscle.

''The muscles behind my ribs, it really, really hurts.

''It's like a crazy acute pain. But I will be fine.

''I've got some heavy duty pain killers.

''It's definitely making this album release week a bit harder than I thought.''

The 33-year-old Liverpudlian and his bandmates embark on a 16-date sold out UK headline tour, which kicks off on March 9, including a stop at London's Alexandra Palace on March 27.

Their album, 'Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life', is in the running for number one in the UK this week, but they face stiff competition from 'The Greatest Showman' soundtrack.

Speaking about his rival, the movie's lead star Hugh Jackman, Murphy quipped: ''I love Hugh Jackman, I didn't realise he hated me this much.''

Asked if the renewed interest in the band - who first shot to fame in 2003 and have had hit songs in 'Moving to New York' and 'Let's Dance to Joy Division' - is surreal, he said: ''It feels very exciting to be in The Wombats again.

''Things are better than ever really.''

'Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life' is out now.

The Wombats' 2018 UK tour dates are as follows:

March tour dates:

09 - Sheffield - O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

10 - Coventry - Empire - SOLD OUT

11 - Manchester - Academy - SOLD OUT

13 - Belfast - Limelight2

14 - Dublin - Academy

16 - Cardiff - Great Hall - SOLD OUT

17 - Sheffield - O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

19 - Aberdeen - Beach Ballroom - SOLD OUT

20 - Newcastle - O2 Academy 1 - SOLD OUT

21 - Nottingham - Rock City - SOLD OUT

23 - Birmingham - O2 Institute 1 - SOLD OUT

24 - Manchester - Academy - SOLD OUT

25 - Norwich - UEA - SOLD OUT

27 - London - Alexandra Palace

28 - Bristol - O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

29 - Southampton - O2 Guildhall - SOLD OUT