The Wombats have announced their biggest UK headline tour to date, including a stop at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

The 'Lemon to a Knife Fight' hitmakers - Matthew Murphy, Dan Haggis and Tord Øverland Knudsen - will set out on a six-date run in early 2019.

The tour kicks off on January 25 at Glasgow's O2 Academy and wraps at the 12,500-capacity venue in the British capital on February 1.

The indie trio have been flying high off the success of their comeback LP 'Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life', which was released earlier this year.

Vocalist-and-guitarist Matthew - who is better known by the nickname Murph - was previously asked if the fresh excitement surrounding his band - who first shot to fame in 2003 and have had hit songs in 'Moving to New York' and 'Let's Dance to Joy Division' - is surreal.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''It feels very exciting to be in The Wombats again.

''Things are better than ever really.''

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old musician recently revealed the band have recorded a song with Suki Waterhouse.

The 26-year-old model-and-actress has teamed up with the 'Cheetah Tongue' hitmakers for a secret new track, which the British rockers are hoping to release later this year.

Matthew shared: ''I wrote a song with Suki in LA. It was a good, fun evening.

''Her voice is really cool. She's busy so I'm not sure what the plan is. Hopefully it will be one for release soon.''

And the band can't even disclose the name of the track because they haven't settled on one yet.

He added: ''I can't tell you the name of the song yet as we keep changing it.''

While the group were thrilled to land Suki for the song, Matthew admitted he had no idea who the 'Rainy Day in New York' singer was when they got into the studio together.

He added: ''We met because she did a film with a mutual friend. I had no idea who Suki was but I thought her voice was amazing, so I did an evening with her and a producer in LA.''

The Wombats play Reading and Leeds Festivals this weekend and tickets for their 2019 tour go on sale on August 30 from 9am.

The Wombats 2019 UK tour dates are as follows:

January 25 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

January 26 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

January 28 - Newport, Centre

January 29 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

January 31 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

February 1 - London, The SSE Arena, Wembley