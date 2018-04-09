The Wombats' Matthew Murphy has confessed he's a Spice Girls fan and wants them to release new music.

The 'Lemon to a Knife Fight' hitmaker - who is joined by Dan Haggis and Tord Øverland Knudsen in the trio - knows all about having renewed interest in his music after the hype surrounding the indie group's latest LP, 'Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life', which charted at number three in the Official UK Chart.

And now he's suggested the 90s girl group - which is comprised of Mel B, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham and Mel C - should give their fans a ''new banger'' if they want their comeback to be a success.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, Matthew said: ''I love the Spice Girls.

''I think they'll be awesome, but there's a bit of a risk that it might be a bit grim watching them up there.

''They should definitely come back with a banger and then it will feel fresh and more cool and relevant.

''kind of like Take That as now everyone from my grandma to the guys in my band love them.''

The 33-year-old Liverpudlian says Victoria shouldn't have any doubts about having to sing, as he thinks she could get away with miming and pouting.

He said: ''All she needs to do is pout and that's perfect.''

The 'Spice Up Your Life' hitmakers - who haven't released new music since 2007 - sparked excitement amongst fans when all five members got together at Geri's house at the start of February, to discuss working together again.

Matthew was previously asked if the fresh excitement surrounding his band - who first shot to fame in 2003 and have had hit songs in 'Moving to New York' and 'Let's Dance to Joy Division' - is surreal.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''It feels very exciting to be in The Wombats again.

''Things are better than ever really.''