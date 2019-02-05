The Who will start recording their new album in west London this week.

The 'Pinball Wizard' group's guitarist Pete Townshend has revealed he is heading to the iconic British Grove Studios - where The Rolling Stones produced their 2016 covers LP 'Blue & Lonesome' - to start putting together their first record in over a decade.

However, frontman Roger Daltrey won't be joining them until later this month to add his parts.

Pete told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Roger is not with us for the first day which is kind of sad but he's off preparing for the year ahead.

''He'll be in to do some vocal work when he gets back, which is about halfway through February.''

The surviving members of the legendary rock band - who were joined by the late drummer Keith Moon and bassist John Entwistle in the original formation of the band - revealed last month that they have a follow-up to 2006's 'Endless Wire' in the pipeline.

Describing the tracks he has penned already, Pete teased: ''Dark ballads, heavy rock stuff, experimental electronica, sampled stuff and Who-ish tunes that began with a guitar that goes yanga-dang.''

The record is mainly the work of the 73-year-old musician, but his bandmate hinted he'll add some of his own songs to the mix.

Roger explained: ''This has nothing to do with wanting a hit album [or] the fact The Who need a new album. It's purely personal. It's about my pride, my sense of self-worth and self-dignity as a writer.''

The 74-year-old singer added: ''There's at least five or six [songs] I can lay into and I'm sure they'll come out incredible.''

As well as new music, The Who will bring their 'Moving On! Tour' to the London's The SSE Arena, Wembley, on July 6.

The gig will see the band joined by special guests, including Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Kaiser Chiefs, with more acts to be announced.

As previously confirmed for the tour, the show will feature the pair playing songs from their back catalogue accompanied by an orchestra, and frontman Roger previously reassured fans that it doesn't mean they will be giving their performance any less ''throttle''.

He said: ''Be aware Who fans! Just because it's The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.''