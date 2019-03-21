The Who's new songs for their upcoming album tackle fishing and #MeToo.

The iconic rock band's guitarist Pete Townshend - who is joined by frontman Roger Daltrey in the group - has revealed their new tunes for their first record of new material in over a decade are ''current'' and address a number of issues, such as ''how men might have to change in the future'', following the movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault, which has swept the entertainment industry, to the global homelessness epidemic and plight of fishermen.

Townshend also hinted that they have room for some guest artists and that they are keen to get a rapper or female star to lay down some vocals for the album.

Speaking to Absolute Radio, he said: ''We are about two thirds of the way through the process.

''I think we're going to have a really great record.

''I do. I've got some good songs.

''They are current. I've got songs about homelessness, about the fishing industry, about the way men might have to change in the future after the 'Me Too' thing.

''All kinds of current stuff and possibly there's a bit of room too for a few guests, may be a female vocalist here, or a rapper here, or whatever, we shall see.''

Singer Daltrey has been impressed by his bandmate's songwriting and admitted it has been a ''fun'' experience ''experimenting'' with new sounds.

He said: ''We're experimenting and having fun.

''He's still got that ability to write those songs that get in your ear like an earworm and go round, and round, and round.''

The 'Pinball Wizard' hitmaker says the band - which featured the late drummer Keith Moon and trumpeter John Entwistle in the original line-up - are making the best music they've ever made, and heaped praise on their drummer Zac Starkey, the son of Beatles star Ringo Starr, who has been playing with them since 1996.

Asked what it's like writing new music after almost six decades in the business, the 75-year-old frontman said: ''It's easy because we're both stone deaf, so we don't play loud any more, we play well, which is good.

''And we let the PA make all the noise.

''So musically I think it's better than it's ever been, to be honest with you. We can't replace John and Keith, but Zac Starkey is the next best Keith Moon drummer there is around.''

Daltrey - who has documented his battle with deafness and has taken to lip-reading nowadays - says that if he doesn't keep singing, he could risk losing his voice, and he doesn't want to retire just yet.

He said: ''People don't realise that as a singer, if I stop singing at my age now for a year, I won't have a voice to go back to.

''So I've got to keep singing if I want to do anything in future at all.''

The band have been recording their first studio album since 2006's 'Endless Wire' at the iconic British Grove Studios - where The Rolling Stones produced their 2016 covers LP 'Blue & Lonesome'.

As well as new music, The Who will bring their 'Moving On! Tour' to the London's The SSE Arena, Wembley, on July 6.

The gig will see the band joined by special guests, including Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Kaiser Chiefs.

As previously confirmed, the show will feature the pair playing songs from their back catalogue accompanied by an orchestra, but Daltrey previously reassured fans that it doesn't mean they will be giving their performance any less ''throttle''.