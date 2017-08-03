The Who's entire collection of singles and EPs will be released on a 5-CD boxset titled 'Maximum As & Bs'.

The 'My Generation' rockers - fronted by Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend - have put together all 86 tracks they've released on all of their labels, Brunswick, Reaction, Tracks and Polydor, all of their A- and B-sides and all of their EPs for release on October 27.

The boxset kicks off with the singles 'Zoo Suit' and 'I'm the Face', which were released under the band name the High Numbers, which The Who were called before they released 1979's 'I Can't Explain'.

Their biggest hits including 'Pinball Wizard', Won't Get Fooled Again' follow with 'Be Lucky' from the 2017 compilation 'Who Hits 50! and a remix of 'I Can't Explain' bring the set to a close.

The iconic group's 'Meaty, Beaty, Big & Bouncy' and the compilation 'Live at Leeds' are also set for release on October 27.

Guitar slayer Townshend's three 'Scoop' compilations are also set to be reissued on August 18.

'Scoop', 'Another Scoop' and 'Scoop 3' have been remastered on double CD and include all of the 72-year-old rocker's demos and outtakes.

Meanwhile, The Who continue their residency at the world famous Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday (04.08.17) until August 11.

They are the first ever rock band to perform at The Colosseum music venue since it opened its doors in 2003, and join the likes of Mariah Carey, Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Elton John, and Celine Dion, who have all performed residencies in the past.

The WHo's 'Maximum As &Bs Track-listng is as follows:

DISC 1

Zoot Suit

I'm the Face

I Can't Explain

Bald Headed Woman

Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere

Daddy Rolling Stone

My Generation

Shout and Shimmy

Circles (AKA 'Instant Party')

Instant Party Mixture

A Legal Matter

The Kids Are Alright

The Ox

La-La-La Lies

The Good's Gone

DISC 2

Substitute

Circles

Waltz For A Pig

I'm A Boy

In The City

Disguises

Batman

Bucket T

Barbara Ann

Happy Jack

I've Been Away

Pictures Of Lily

Doctor, Doctor

The Last Time

Under My Thumb

I Can See For Miles

Someone's Coming

Dogs

Call Me Lightning

Magic Bus

Dr Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

DISC 3

Pinball Wizard

Dogs Part Two

The Seeker

Here For More

Summertime Blues

Heaven And Hell

See Me Feel Me / Listening To You

Overture From Tommy

Christmas

I'm Free

Won't Get Fooled Again

Don't Know Myself

Let's See Action

When I Was A Boy

Join Together

Baby Don't You Do It

Relay

Wasp Man

DISC 4

5:15

Water

Listening To You / See Me Feel Me (Soundtrack Version)

Overture (Soundtrack Version)

Squeeze Box

Success Story

Who Are You

Had Enough

Long Live Rock

My Wife (Live)

5:15 (Soundtrack Version)

I'm One (Soundtrack Version)

You Better You Bet

The Quiet One

Don't Let Go The Coat

You

DISC 5

Athena

A Man Is A Man

Eminence Front

It's Your Turn

Twist And Shout (Live

I Can't Explain (Live)

Bony Maronie (Live)

Join Together (Live)

I Can See For Miles (Live)

Behind Blue Eyes (Live)

Real Good Looking Boy

Old Red Wine

Wire & Glass EP - Side A (5 x tracks)

Wire & Glass EP - Side B - Mirror Door

Be Lucky

I Can't Explain (2014 Stereo remix)