Iconic rock band The Who are releasing all of their A- and B-Sides and EPs in one 5-CD boxset called 'Maximum As & Bs' on October 27.
The 'My Generation' rockers - fronted by Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend - have put together all 86 tracks they've released on all of their labels, Brunswick, Reaction, Tracks and Polydor, all of their A- and B-sides and all of their EPs for release on October 27.
The boxset kicks off with the singles 'Zoo Suit' and 'I'm the Face', which were released under the band name the High Numbers, which The Who were called before they released 1979's 'I Can't Explain'.
Their biggest hits including 'Pinball Wizard', Won't Get Fooled Again' follow with 'Be Lucky' from the 2017 compilation 'Who Hits 50! and a remix of 'I Can't Explain' bring the set to a close.
The iconic group's 'Meaty, Beaty, Big & Bouncy' and the compilation 'Live at Leeds' are also set for release on October 27.
Guitar slayer Townshend's three 'Scoop' compilations are also set to be reissued on August 18.
'Scoop', 'Another Scoop' and 'Scoop 3' have been remastered on double CD and include all of the 72-year-old rocker's demos and outtakes.
Meanwhile, The Who continue their residency at the world famous Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday (04.08.17) until August 11.
They are the first ever rock band to perform at The Colosseum music venue since it opened its doors in 2003, and join the likes of Mariah Carey, Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Elton John, and Celine Dion, who have all performed residencies in the past.
The WHo's 'Maximum As &Bs Track-listng is as follows:
DISC 1
Zoot Suit
I'm the Face
I Can't Explain
Bald Headed Woman
Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere
Daddy Rolling Stone
My Generation
Shout and Shimmy
Circles (AKA 'Instant Party')
Instant Party Mixture
A Legal Matter
The Kids Are Alright
The Ox
La-La-La Lies
The Good's Gone
DISC 2
Substitute
Circles
Waltz For A Pig
I'm A Boy
In The City
Disguises
Batman
Bucket T
Barbara Ann
Happy Jack
I've Been Away
Pictures Of Lily
Doctor, Doctor
The Last Time
Under My Thumb
I Can See For Miles
Someone's Coming
Dogs
Call Me Lightning
Magic Bus
Dr Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
DISC 3
Pinball Wizard
Dogs Part Two
The Seeker
Here For More
Summertime Blues
Heaven And Hell
See Me Feel Me / Listening To You
Overture From Tommy
Christmas
I'm Free
Won't Get Fooled Again
Don't Know Myself
Let's See Action
When I Was A Boy
Join Together
Baby Don't You Do It
Relay
Wasp Man
DISC 4
5:15
Water
Listening To You / See Me Feel Me (Soundtrack Version)
Overture (Soundtrack Version)
Squeeze Box
Success Story
Who Are You
Had Enough
Long Live Rock
My Wife (Live)
5:15 (Soundtrack Version)
I'm One (Soundtrack Version)
You Better You Bet
The Quiet One
Don't Let Go The Coat
You
DISC 5
Athena
A Man Is A Man
Eminence Front
It's Your Turn
Twist And Shout (Live
I Can't Explain (Live)
Bony Maronie (Live)
Join Together (Live)
I Can See For Miles (Live)
Behind Blue Eyes (Live)
Real Good Looking Boy
Old Red Wine
Wire & Glass EP - Side A (5 x tracks)
Wire & Glass EP - Side B - Mirror Door
Be Lucky
I Can't Explain (2014 Stereo remix)
