The Who have announced the rescheduled dates for their postponed March UK and Ireland tour.
The Who have rescheduled their UK and Ireland tour for March 2021.
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend were among the musicians forced to delay their shows this month, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they have now announced the new dates will take place this time next year.
The new run kicks off on March 5 at Dublin's 3Arena and wraps at Manchester Arena on March 29.
Guitarist Pete had admitted that this could be ''the last shows of this type'' from the 'Baba O'Riley' rockers.
He said in a statement: ''May be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic.''
All tickets already purchased for the tour will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.
The original 11 dates were due to take place this March 16 through to April 8.
However, in light of the global health crisis, which has seen many venues close their doors and the UK government advise against gatherings, the band announced: ''After serious consideration, is it with much regret that the Who have postponed their U.K. and Ireland tour.
''The fans' safety is paramount, and given the developing coronavirus situation, the band felt that they had no option but to postpone the shows.''
The 'Pinball Wizard' hitmakers were also forced to postpone their Teenage Cancer Trust charity shows at London's Royal Albert Hall, which has shut its doors until at least April 30.
The shows were due to start next week, with the likes of Stereophonics, Paul Weller, Groove Armada, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Nile Rodgers and CHIC due to perform.
The rescheduled dates for The Who's tour are:
March 5, 3Arena Dublin, Ireland
May 8, M&S Bank, Liverpool
March 10, SSE Hydro, Glasgow
March 12, Utilita, Newcastle
March 15, First Direct Arena, Leeds
March 17, RWA, Birmingham
March 22, The SSE Arena, Wembley
March 24, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
March 27, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
March 29, Manchester Arena
