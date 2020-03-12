The Who have postponed their UK tour due to coronavirus.

The legendary rock band have become the latest big-name music act to scrap their touring plans in light of the global health crisis, with the group confirming the dates will now be rescheduled for later in the year.

Roger Daltrey explained: ''[The shows will] definitely happen and it may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic.''

Pete Townshend is disappointed the band have been forced to scrap their touring plans, but he doesn't feel they had any alternative.

He said: ''[We] haven't reached this decision easily, but given the concerns about public gatherings, we couldn't go ahead.''

The band were scheduled to begin their UK tour at the Manchester Arena on March 16, with the last show set for Wembley SSE Arena in London on April 8.

The Who are also unable to appear at the Royal Albert Hall on March 28 as part of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust shows. However, the band have promised that show will be rescheduled, too.

Last year, meanwhile, Pete hailed the influence of the band, saying they ''invented heavy metal''.

The 'My Generation' rocker claimed the iconic group's 1970 'Live At Leeds' album pioneered the genre and influenced the likes of Led Zeppelin.

He said: ''We sort of invented heavy metal with [our first live album] 'Live At Leeds'.

''We were copied by so many bands, principally by Led Zeppelin - you know, heavy drums, heavy bass, heavy lead guitar and some of those bands, like Jimi Hendrix for example, did it far better than we did.

''Cream, with Eric Clapton and Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker, they came along in '67, same year as Jimi Hendrix, and they kind of stole our mantle in a sense.''