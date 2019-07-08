The Who debuted two new songs from their upcoming new album as they made their return to Wembley Stadium on Saturday (06.07.19).

Frontman Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend - who last played the London venue for Live Aid in 1985 - gave fans a taste of what to expect from their first record of new material in over a decade as they performed 'Hero Ground Zero' and 'Still Waiting For The Big Cigar', which are yet to be mixed, from their follow-up to 2006's 'Endless Wire'.

The epic show also saw them duet with support act Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam on 'The Punk and the Godfather', which was part of a whole section from the band's seminal 1973 LP 'Quadrophenia'.

The other half of the concert was dedicated to 'Tommy', their rock opera, with the full backing of an orchestra.

Townshend also paid a touching tribute to tech Alan Rogan who had looked after his guitars for years and sadly passed away just two days prior to show.

He said: ''Some of you may already know that Alan Rogan passed away two days ago'' he said, ahead of 'Substitute'.

''He was my guitar tech for over 40 years. He battled cancer and he finally lost his battle. He was a great guy and he was chipper and in high spirits until the end.

''When you're in a family and people say you've only got days or months to live, it's so weird.

''You take life for granted. It really does mean a lot to be alive and it's great that you're all here tonight.''

Daltrey recently admitted the 'Pinball Wizard' group - which featured the late drummer Keith Moon and trumpeter John Entwistle in the original line-up - are making the best music they've ever made, and heaped praise on their drummer Zac Starkey, the son of Beatles star Ringo Starr, who has been playing with them since 1996, and wowed the stadium.

Asked what it's like writing new music after almost six decades in the business, the 75-year-old frontman said: ''It's easy because we're both stone deaf, so we don't play loud any more, we play well, which is good.

''And we let the PA make all the noise.

''So musically I think it's better than it's ever been, to be honest with you. We can't replace John and Keith, but Zac Starkey is the next best Keith Moon drummer there is around.''

Roger and Pete have been working with Noel Gallagher and Oasis producer Dave Sardy on their record, which tackles fishing and #MeToo.

The Brooklyn-born studio wizard produced the 52-year-old rocker's former band's albums 'Don't Believe The Truth' in 2005 and 'Dig Out Your Soul' in 2008, and the pair last worked together on High Flying Birds' self-titled debut record in 2011.

A title and official released for the new Who album is yet to be revealed.

The Who's Wembley setlist was as follows:

'Overture'

'It's A Boy'

'1921'

'Amazing Journey'

'Sparks'

'Pinball Wizard'

'We're Not Gonna Take It'

'Who Are You'

'Eminence Front'

'Imagine A Man'

'Hero Ground Zero'

'Join Together'

'Substitute'

'The Seeker'

'Won't Get Fooled Again'

'Behind Blue Eyes'

'Still Waiting For The Big Cigar'

'The Real Me'

'I'm One'

'The Punk And The Godfather'

'5:15'

'Drowned'

'The Rock'

'Love, Reign O'er Me'

'Baba O'Riley'