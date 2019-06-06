The Who have announced 'The Who @ 52' pop-up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of iconic rock opera LP 'Tommy' and their return to Wembley Stadium after 40 years.

Fans of the 'My Generation' hitmakers will get the chance to purchase exclusive merchandise, including one-off 'Pinball Wizard' 7'' Single only available at the shop in London's Soho on June 14 and June 15.

There will also be a Double A-Side edition pressed on blue 7'' with alternate single covers from 1969 and a brand new version released this year.

Plus there will be CD and Vinyl copies of 'Tommy Orchestral' including limited copies signed by frontman Roger Daltrey.

A collection of rare archive memorabilia and installations will also be on display and perhaps the most exciting feature, a

Tommy Pinball Wizard challenge - a full size retro pinball machine for visitors to compete against each other on.

On July 6, the band will bring their 'Moving On!' show to Wembley Stadium accompanied by an orchestra, with special guest Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam and support from Kaiser Chiefs, Imelda May and Connor Selby.

On June 14, The Who's 'Tommy Orchestral' anniversary record will be released.

Daltrey toured the LP in full with his band and local orchestras across America last summer, and now they are set to release the record featuring the timeless music of guitarist Pete Townshend.

The new orchestration featured on the classic record was directed by renowned composer and arranger David Campbell - who has worked with music royalty including Adele, Radiohead, Bob Dylan, Metallica, Carole King and his son Beck.

'Tommy' was recorded live between Bethel in upstate New York - the home of the first Woodstock Festival - and Budapest, five decades ago, and was produced by frontman Roger and Keith Levenson, who worked on the 'Tommy Musical'.

Roger's live band is comprised of Pete's younger brother, guitarist-and-vocalist Simon Townshend, Frank Simes (guitar), Scott Devours (drums), Jon Button (bass), and Loren Gold (keys).

Roger recently heaped praise on bandmate Pete's music for standing the test of time and said the tracks - which include 'Pinball Wizard' and 'Overture' - are complimented greatly by the orchestra.

The 75-year-old music legend also revealed that every time he performs the songs - which Pete composed as a rock opera that tells the story about a ''deaf, dumb and blind boy'' - live, he does it as though ''it's the first time'' he's sung them.

He said: ''Pete's music is particularly suited to being embellished by the sounds that an orchestra can add to the band.

'''Tommy' can mean whatever you want it to mean, I use the characters in it as metaphors for parts of the human condition, so it's a kind of a story of the human spirit. Even though it is 50 years on, I approach it as though I'm singing it for the first time.''

'The Who @ 52' will be open Friday 14 and Saturday 15 June from 10am to 6pm, at 52 Brewer Street, Soho, London W1F 9TQ.

Tickets for the Wembley show are on sale now at www.livenation.co.uk/artist/the-who-tickets