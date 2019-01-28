The Who have announced a major Wembley Stadium show for July.

The 'Pinball Wizard' hitmakers - Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend - have confirmed they will bring their 'Moving On! Tour' to the London venue on July 6, after teasing fans about a big announcement on social media.

A cryptic video was posted on The Who's Twitter page with 'Baba O'Riley' soundtracking highlights of their career over the weekend.

Another clip saw the lyrics from 'My Generation', ''I''m not trying to cause a big sensation'', flash up on the stadium's banner with their iconic bullseye logo.

Now taking to Twitter to confirm the show, they wrote: ''We're playing Wembley Stadium on July 6th, 2019 and want to see you there!

You've got until 4pm Tuesday January 29th to get first access to tickets. Find out how by visiting the store now: https://TheWho.lnk.to/OfficialStoreTW (sic)''

The gig will see the iconic rock group joined by special guests including Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Kaiser Chiefs, with more acts to be announced shortly.

As previously confirmed for the tour, the show will feature the pair playing songs from their back catalogue accompanied by an orchestra, and frontman Roger previously reassured fans that it doesn't mean they will be giving their performance any less ''throttle''.

He said: ''Be aware Who fans! Just because it's The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.''

As well as the 'Moving On! Tour', the band recently announced their first album in over a decade.

The surviving members of the legendary rock band - who were joined by the late drummer Keith Moon and bassist John Entwistle in the original formation of the group - revealed earlier this month that they have a follow-up to 2006's 'Endless Wire' in the works.

Describing the tracks he has penned, Pete teased: ''Dark ballads, heavy rock stuff, experimental electronica, sampled stuff and Who-ish tunes that began with a guitar that goes yanga-dang.''

The record is mainly the work of the 73-year-old musician, but his bandmate has hinted he'll add some of his own songs to the mix.

He explained: ''This has nothing to do with wanting a hit album [or] the fact The Who need a new album. It's purely personal. It's about my pride, my sense of self-worth and self-dignity as a writer.''

Roger, 74, added: ''There's at least five or six [songs] I can lay into and I'm sure they'll come out incredible.''

Tickets for the Wembley show go on sale on Friday (01.02.19) from 10am on Live Nation.