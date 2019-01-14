The Who have announced ''possibly'' their last tour and their first album in over a decade.

The surviving members of the legendary rock band, frontman Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend - who were joined by the late drummer Keith Moon and bassist John Entwistle in the original formation of the band - have revealed they have a follow-up to 2006's 'Endless Wire' in the works, which will be accompanied with a run of orchestral dates in America.

Describing the tracks he has penned, Pete teased: ''Dark ballads, heavy rock stuff, experimental electronica, sampled stuff and Who-ish tunes that began with a guitar that goes yanga-dang.''

Daltrey has assured fans that just because they will be accompanied by a group of instrumentalists, that doesn't mean they will give their shows any less ''throttle'', whilst he promised all the bells and whistles.

Speaking about the tour, the frontman commented: ''Be aware Who fans! That just because it's The Who with an Orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.''

The record is mainly the work of Townshend, 73, but his bandmate has hinted he'll add some of his own songs to the mix.

The latter explained: ''This has nothing to do with wanting a hit album [or] the fact The Who need a new album. It's purely personal. It's about my pride, my sense of self-worth and self-dignity as a writer.''

Daltrey, 74, added: ''There's at least five or six [songs] I can lay into and I'm sure they'll come out incredible.''

As far as the band's future on the road, the 'I'm Free' rocker says that he is thinking of winding down live performances as he doesn't want to perform if his voice is not up to scratch.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''This will possibly be my last tour. I have to be realistic that this is the age I am and voices start to go after a while.

''I don't want to be not as good as I was two years ago.''

Daltrey revealed last year that he isn't allowed to do consecutive concerts, which is why The Who's tours are few and far between.

The Teenage Cancer Trust boss had a pre-cancerous growth removed from one of his vocal cords in December 2009, and ever since he's made sure to take good care of his voice.

Due to the terms of his insurance, Daltrey - who released solo album 'As Long As I Have You' last May - has to have a day off after one concert.

The orchestral shows will follow the singer's tour in the States, last summer, which saw Daltrey perform The Who's seminal 1969 LP 'Tommy' in full with local orchestras.

Further details regarding the album are expected in the coming months.