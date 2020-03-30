The Who's Roger Daltrey says Paul Weller has agreed to play the postponed Teenage Cancer Trust gigs next year.

The shows to benefit the charity were cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the 76-year-old rocker - who was instrumental in launching the concert series - has managed to get his pal Weller to play London's Royal Albert Hall in 2021.

The Who are now set to play on March 20, 2021, and Nile Rodgers & Chic on March 21, 2021.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''I've spoken to Paul Weller and he said he'll be there for us. So will Nile Rodgers.

''It will stop a huge headache for TCT if it doesn't have to give money back, then have to receive it again next year.''

Daltrey has urged everyone to donate to TCT, which usually makes around £1 million per year.

The series of gigs were due to kick off this weekend just gone, and be headlined by the likes of Mumford & Sons, Stereophonics, Groove Armada, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, as well as Nile & CHIC.

And former The Jam star Weller was set to be a special guest at the Stereophonics gig.

Daltrey insisted it's vital that people support the cancer charity more than ever and admitted it was ''heartbreaking'' not being able to host the concerts.

He said: ''We're always scraping for donations.

''I hate to say it but it's an unfortunate fact of life that those 'adopt a snow leopard' kind of charities seem to raise 10 times more than we do.

''There's something about a spotty teenager that puts people off.

''But I admire these kids so much for their stoicism. They're incredible and never self-pitying.''

Meanwhile, The Who - who also postponed their tour until next March - are set to release 'Beads On One String' from their latest LP, 'Who', and Daltrey's bandmate, guitar-slayer Pete Townshend, is also penning new tunes.

He said: ''The song is so apt for today.''

The 'My Generation' hitmaker then quoted a line of the track, which goes: ''Got to get us together like beads on one string.''

Daltrey also confessed that he doubts the 'Pinball Wizard' band will be around ''much longer'', as they are not getting any younger, and he insisted that as soon as his voice gives in, they will retire.

He said: ''We're almost on our swan song.

''I'll be 77 next year and I can't imagine us going on much longer than that. We continue while I can still sing the notes, simple as that.''

''At the moment, I still can and I'm hoping that next March, I still can too.

''My voice is not like a guitar. I can't change the bloody strings!''