The Who's Pete Townshend says he plans to listen to Donald Glover's new album, '3.15.20', during self-isolation.

The 'Pinball Wizard' guitarist, 74, has revealed how he will fill his time during the coronavirus pandemic, and the 36-year-old hip-hop star - who was also known as Childish Gambino - is one of the artists he's looking forward to dedicating ''an hour of concentrated listening'' to, whilst he quipped that he keeps saying the youth of today, the Spotify generation, don't spend enough time getting stuck into one record.

Speaking to Shaun Keaveny on BBC Radio 2, he said: ''I have to say, I have thought, well this would be a good time to sit down and get the vinyl out of Nick Cave's [2019 album] 'Ghosteen'.

''It's a good time to get out the new album by Childish Gambino.

''It's time to listen to some new orchestral writing that I've missed and just seriously sit and give it that hour of concentrated listening that I'm always complaining young people don't do anymore.

''So I will be listening to music I think.''

Donald's new record features Ariana Grande and 21 Savage collaborations, among others.

The album is available on streaming services, and it is also available as a continuous play via his Donald Glover Presents website, which initially featured the new tracks on March 15th before they were taken down.

Just two of the songs have titles, 'Algorhythm' and 'Time', with the other names appearing as the time they feature on the album, such as '0.00' and '12.38'.

Meanwhile, The Who recently rescheduled their UK and Ireland tour for March 2021.

Roger Daltrey, 76, and Pete were among the musicians forced to delay their shows this month, due to the pandemic.

The new run kicks off on March 5 at Dublin's 3Arena and wraps at Manchester Arena on March 29.

Pete had admitted that this could be ''the last shows of this type'' from the 'Baba O'Riley' rockers.

He said in a statement: ''May be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic.''

All tickets already purchased for the tour will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

The original 11 dates were due to take place this March 16 through to April 8.

The 'My Generation' group were also forced to postpone their Teenage Cancer Trust charity shows at London's Royal Albert Hall, which has shut its doors until at least April 30.

The shows were due to start next week, with the likes of Stereophonics, Paul Weller, Groove Armada, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Nile Rodgers and CHIC due to perform.