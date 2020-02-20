The Weeknd will bring 'The After Hours Tour' to the UK and Europe later this year.

The huge run - which is set to feature the most LED lights and video for an arena show - sees the Canadian musician play three consecutive nights at London's The O2 arena kicking off on October 11, and wraps in Paris at the AccorHotels Arena on November 12.

The 'False Alarm' hitmaker's tour announcement comes after he shared a clip of the title track from the upcoming record.

The 30-year-old star - who is set to release 'After Hours' on March 20 - took to Instagram to post the track and reveal the album's artwork to his 21.5 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

The LP is his first since 2016's 'Starboy' and follows his 2018 EP 'My Dear Melancholy'.

The album also follows a series of singles, including last year's 'Lost in the Fire' with French DJ Gesaffelstein, 'Power Is Power' with SZA and Travis Scott for the 'For The Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones)' LP, as well as 'Heartless' and 'Blinding Lights'.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd previously admitted to scrapping an entire album following his split from Selena Gomez.

The musician dated the brunette beauty in 2017, and he subsequently decided to shelve plans to release a record that touched upon their romance.

He previously shared: ''Prior to 'Melancholy', I had a whole album written, done. Which wasn't melancholy at all because it was a different time in my life.''

Asked whether that album - which was recorded whilst he was dating Selena - was more upbeat, The Weeknd replied: ''Yeah ... It was very upbeat - it was beautiful.''

But the singer ultimately decided to scrap the project because his life had moved on by the time he was ready to release the album.

He explained: ''I don't want to perform something that I don't feel.''

Tickets for 'The After Hours Tour' go on sale on February 25 at 9am via LiveNation.co.uk

The Weeknd's 'The After Hours Tour' dates are:

October 11, London, O2 Arena

October 12, London, O2 Arena

October 13, London, O2 Arena

October 15, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

October 16, Birmingham, Arena

October 18, Glasgow, SSE Hydro

October 19, Manchester, Arena

October 26, Antwerp, Sportpalais

October 27, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

October 29, Berlin, Merdeces-Benz Arena

October 31, Munich, Olympiahalle

November 8, Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

November 9, Cologne, Lanxness Arena

November 12, Paris, AccorHotels Arena