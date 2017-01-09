Starboy sold just 69,000 copies last week, but that was enough to take it back to number one on the Billboard 200 countdown, as last week's chart-topper, Pentatonix's A Pentatonix Christmas plummeted from one to 41.

It was a good week for soundtrack sales - the Moana album rises to two on the new chart, while the compilations behind Sing, Suicide Squad, and Trolls also make the top 10. That's the first time four soundtracks have made the top 10 in the same week since 1998.

Bruno Mars' 24K Magic, Drake's Views and 4 Your Eyez Only by J. Cole round out the new top five.