Starboy debuted at the Billboard 200 number one back in early December (16) and returned to pole position a month later, on 8 January (17).

Now it has earned another week on top, shifting 63,000 equivalent units to keep the La La Land soundtrack at two with sales of 42,000.

Another movie soundtrack, Moana, falls from two to three, while Bruno Mars' 24K Magic and J. Cole's 4 Your Eyez Only round out the new top five at four and five, respectively.