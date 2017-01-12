The Weeknd is scared of getting married.

The 26-year-old singer - who previously dated Bella Hadid and has recently been romantically linked with Selena Gomez - is keen to start a family one day but is wary of the idea of tying the knot and being legally wed to one person.

He said: ''I feel like I'm the kind of guy that would have kids before getting married. The first thing would be kids. Marriage is scary to me, man.''

The 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - doesn't think he's particularly sexy and believes girls are only attracted to him because of his music.

He told the new issue of GQ magazine: ''I don't think that's real. Listen, I'm not walkin' around like f***in' Idris Elba, know what I mean? ...I'm not gonna walk into the club and be like, 'Oh s**t I'm the sexiest guy in here.' The reason why they want to f**k with me is because of what I do [in the studio]. So I'd rather just focus on doing that.''

And the star revealed he chopped off his distinctive hair because he was tired of people copying his long locks and is now happy to fit in with other people.

He said: ''I couldn't walk around without seeing the f***in' Weeknd hair. That's what I called it. New artists, artists that have been around forever--I'm not going to say any names--but they were f***in' growing their hair.

''I worked really hard on this album. And I felt like I need to relieve a lot of stress. [Cutting off my hair] feels good, 'cause I get to blend in.

''If I want to go to a club, I can just go and I'm not there. I can go to a restaurant and I'm not there. I look like everybody else, which is boring, but maybe I just want to look like everybody else for a bit.''