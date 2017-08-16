The Weeknd will launch his first collection with PUMA on August 24.

The 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker is the company's creative collaborator and global Brand ambassador and says designing his debut collection for the brand, Puma x XO, is an ''amazing opportunity''.

He said: ''We've been building the XO brand for a long time now. It's gone beyond product and the PUMA x XO collab is an extension of everything we've been doing. For XO, partnering with a powerhouse like PUMA and having the ability to create a new aesthetic is an amazing opportunity.''

The Weeknd's collection has been inspired by military and utilitarian gear and the first item, PUMA Parallel, will be similar in style to boots worn in combat.

The 27-year-old singer - whose full name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye - joined forces with the sportswear giant in November, and previously revealed he was involved in ''almost every aspect'' of the creative process.

He said: ''I was involved in almost every aspect, but I was most focused on the silhouette. With XO and PUMA, we really collaborated and worked on making the best product possible.''

However, The Weeknd wants his creations to be entirely unique from any other design.

He explained: ''Exclusivity is always important to me, and I will definitely do limited pieces and shoes with PUMA. But for this first one, I'd love it to go to the masses.''

And The Weeknd would love nothing more than to see highly established figures, such as the former American President Barack Obama, in his trainers because he is desperate to be a part of ''pop culture''.

He said: ''To be honest, I just want to see everyone wearing it. I want it to be part of pop culture.''