The Weeknd has registered a new song titled 'Like Selena'.

The new track appeared on ASCAP's website under the rapper's name, and looks set to be inspired by his relationship with ex-girfrliend Selena Gomez - whom the 'Starboy' hitmaker dated between January and October 2017.

On Monday evening (25.11.19), The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - cryptically teased his next project.

Alongside a blurred grey image, he wrote on Instagram: ''the fall starts tomorrow night. (sic)''

And on his Instagram Story, he captioned the same picture: ''tomorrow night we start again. (sic)''

The 'Earned It' hitmaker is already expected to release the singles 'Blinding Lights' and a song called 'Heartless' imminently.

The tracks are taken from his fourth studio album - the follow-up to 2016's 'Starboy' - which he has recently hinted is called 'Chapter 6'.

Speaking to the crowd during his performance at the launch of HXOUSE in Toronto, Canada, recently, he simply said: ''Chapter 6, coming soon.''

It's believed The Weeknd also penned 'My Dear Melancholy' - which features on his 2018 EP of the same name - about his split from Selena.

His next studio effort could also be set to feature some more break-up ballads, as he broke up with on/off girlfriend Bella Hadid in August 2019.

However, the model's mother Yolanda Hadid predicted last month that they could get back together again, because Abel is ''still close to the family''.

She said: ''I mean obviously Abel has been with our family since what, Bella's 17 years old.

''You know what I mean? They're still friends.

''He's still close to the family and we don't know what's going to happen in 10 years from now.

''Now everybody has to focus on their career and try to, you know, do what they have to do and everybody's friends!''