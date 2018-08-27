The Weeknd and Bella Hadid showed their romance is very much back on as they kissed in the street over the weekend.

The couple were seen smooching outside their hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, before heading inside for some lunch, TMZ reports.

Bella and The Weeknd were spotted kissing at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year at the Magnum x Alexander Wang party in Cannes, France.

When the model split from the 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker, she insisted she would ''always love'' the singer.

She shared: ''It was my first breakup...and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It'll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through. But I'll always respect him, and I'll always love him. Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you've fought so hard to build.''

The Weeknd went on to date Selena Gomez following his split from Bella and a source had previously claimed that she was ''bitter'' about the new romance.

A source shared at the time: ''She is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him. They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena. She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena. It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection.''