The Weeknd feels lonely.

The 30-year-old singer - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - has enjoyed romances with Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez, but is currently single and has revealed he spends most of his days ''alone'', as he likes to bury himself in work to ''distract from the loneliness''.

Speaking to CR MEN magazine's issue 10, which hits newsstands on March 12, he said: ''I spend most of my days alone now. I don't like to leave my house too much. It's a gift and a curse but it helps me give undivided attention to my work. I enjoy being a workaholic, I think, or I'm just addicted to it. Even when I'm not working I'm always somehow still working. It distracts from the loneliness, I guess.''

The 'Starboy' hitmaker's comments come after his former flame Bella was recently reported to still have feelings for him, with sources saying they could rekindle their romance in the future.

An insider said: ''Bella isn't dating anyone at the moment. She is so busy travelling and working nonstop and she's mostly focused on her career right now.

''She still has feelings for The Weeknd and there's always a possibility that they will get back together down the line, but for right now, she's single.''

The celebrity duo first started dating in 2015, but they decided to break up the following year.

Bella, 23, and the chart-topping star gave their relationship another try in 2018, but again, they split up in 2019.

And although they're not currently together, the pair are still friends.

Bella's mother Yolanda Hadid said in October: ''I mean obviously Abel has been with our family since what, Bella's 17 years old. You know what I mean? They're still friends. He's still close to the family and we don't know what's going to happen in 10 years from now. Now everybody has to focus on their career and try to, you know, do what they have to do and everybody's friends!''