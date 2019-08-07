The Weeknd has teased the possibility of a new album dropping.

The 29-year-old singer - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - hinted he could be going back to his roots as he shared a selfie rocking his 'House of Balloons' era hair on social media while hinting he's working on his first record since 2016's 'Starboy'.

Taking to Twitter, he simply wrote alongside the snap: ''album mode full effect (sic)''

The announcement comes amid speculation about Abel's relationship with on/off girlfriend Bella Hadid, 22, following reports they had called time on their romance more than a year after reconciling in May 2018 following an on and off relationship which began in 2015 and ended in November 2016.

But now, sources have insisted the couple have not split up, but are instead just ironing out some differences between them, ''like normal couples do''.

An insider said: ''[They] haven't broken up, but are working through things like normal couples do. The couple travels a lot, works a lot and that often creates tension.

''However, the two love one another, have lost one another in the past and want to try and make it work. Right now they are together and working on keeping it that way.''

The pair were believed to have split, as it was claimed they're in ''different places'' in their lives.

A separate source had said: ''Bella and Abel have split. They are in different places right now, physically and mentally. Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut.''

Meanwhile, the 'What You Need' singer will also be making his acting debut in Adam Sandler's new crime drama 'Uncut Gems'.