The Weeknd is reportedly ''holding back'' from rumoured girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The 26-year-old singer - real name Abel Tesfaye - was pictured kissing the 'Hands To Myself' hitmaker outside a restaurant in Santa Monica on Wednesday (11.01.17), but despite the reports of a budding romance between the pair, Abel isn't quite ready to give the brunette beauty his all.

Body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass said of the pictures: ''His body language says he is holding back.

''When she's kissing him, his expression says it's too much. He's also looking in a different direction.

''When couples are looking in different directions like this it signals that they are not like-minded.''

Meanwhile, sources say the 24-year-old pop megastar is ''happy'' with the 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker - who recently called time on his romance with model Bella Hadid - has he ''makes her feel secure''.

An insider told HollywoodLife.com: ''She is happy and doesn't mind sharing that with the world.

''Abel makes her feel secure and Selena has nothing to hide. Selena gets passionate about things real fast and that is exactly what she is doing with The Weeknd.

''She finds him charming and is enamoured by the person he is and the way he presents himself to her.''

The news comes after it was reported the couple ''really don't care'' if their relationship goes public.

One source said: ''At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret. But they've decided they really don't care if everyone knows about them.''

It was also claimed the 'Same Old Love' singer was a dream come true for the 'Starboy' musician, as he's ''always had a thing'' for her.

A source said: ''Abel though always had a thing for Selena. He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy.

''They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before. They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun. They are taking things slow and getting to know each other.''