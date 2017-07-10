The Weeknd reportedly requested to have a ''100-inch television'' shipped into his dressing room at Wireless Festival so that he could play 'Mario Kart' before his set.

The 'Starboy' hitmaker had a lot of pressure on his shoulders on Sunday (09.07.17) night as he was tasked with closing the three-day music extravaganza, held at Finsbury Park, in North London, all by himself, so it's no wonder he wanted to relax before his hour-long gig by playing video games on the mammoth screen.

A source exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Alongside the usual champagne and sweets requests, The Weeknd was rumoured to have a huge 100'' screen shipped into his compound. As a massive fan of video games, this meant he could relax and play 'Mario Kart' before his set.''

The 27-year-old singer also had a familiar face accompany him to the event as it's thought his girlfriend Selena Gomez, whom he's been dating since the end of last year, was spotted backstage prior to his energetic set in front of 30,000 fans, although they weren't seen together.

An insider said: ''There was said to be sightings of Selena on site, but she cleverly managed to avoid all cameras. The private couple's last public outing was at the Met Ball in May.''

After his performance, which saw him belt out the lyrics to his hits 'The Hills', 'Can't Feel My Face', and 'Wicked Games', the singer took to his Twitter account to reminisce on his gig.

The hunk - whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye - wrote on the micro-blogging site: ''haven't done wireless since 2012 when i performed at the Pepsi stage.

''i never liked performing outdoors. now it's the best feeling. (sic)''