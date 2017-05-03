The Weeknd has been given the seal of approval by Selena Gomez's mother.

The 'Starboy' hitmaker - real name Abel Tesfaye - is currently in a relationship with the 24-year-old singer, and after the pair attended the Met Gala together on Monday (01.05.17), Selena's mother Mandy Teefy has said she is ''happy'' with their blossoming romance.

Abel, 27, posted a picture of the pair at the event on his Instagram account on Tuesday (02.05.17), and Mandy shared her thoughts in the form of a comment shortly after.

Posting the comment from her account kicked2thecurbproductions, Mandy said: ''Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love. Mama is happy XO (sic)''

Meanwhile it was previously claimed the 'Hands To Myself' hitmaker - who was previously had a volatile four-year relationship with Justin Bieber - was impressed by how ''mature'' her new flame is.

A source said: ''She feels very taken care of when she is with him, and like he will have her back. He's a little bit older and more mature and she likes that about him.

''They can relate to each other on so many different levels; what they do for a living, music, being in the public eye. She just loves how he makes her feel on top of the world. He puts her on a pedestal and makes her feel like the most important and special girl in the world. That's done wonders for her self-esteem and value. She has a confidence when she is with him and it's been good for her.''

And friends of the former Disney star believe she is ''crazy'' in love with The Weeknd.

The insider added: ''Selena couldn't be happier right now. She has fallen fast and hard for Abel. They can't get enough of each other. When they are apart, they miss each other like crazy and can't wait to reunite again. They FaceTime and text all day, every day.''