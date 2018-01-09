The Weeknd has ended his partnership with H&M has after one of its advertising campaigns was accused of being racist.

The high street retail firm attracted fierce criticism online after an ad featured a black child modelling a hoodie that says ''coolest monkey in the jungle'', and that's led the Canadian star to terminate his relationship with the Swedish brand.

Alongside a picture of the controversial commercial, The Weeknd - who has a clothing line with the retailer - wrote on Twitter: ''woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i'm deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... (sic)''

Meanwhile, in response to the backlash, H&M said: ''We apologise to anyone this may have offended.''

The controversial photograph featured in the children's section of H&M's UK site.

The hoodie is still available to buy on the company's website, but the child no longer features in the advert.

The Swedish firm explained: ''This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended.''

One of the most notable critics of H&M's ad campaign has been NBA star Lebron James, who issued his own response via Instagram.

LeBron wrote: ''@hm u got us all wrong! And we ain't going for it! Straight up! Enough about y'all and more of what I see when I look at this photo. I see a Young King!! The ruler of the world, an untouchable Force that can never be denied! We as African Americans will always have to break barriers, prove people wrong and work even harder to prove we belong but guess what, that's what we love because the benefits at the end of the road are so beautiful!! #LiveLaughLove (sic)''