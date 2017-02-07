All three are up for fan choice, single, album, and artist honours, while The Weeknd, who picked up five awards at the 2016 Junos, is also in the running for R&B/soul recording, Drake is mentioned among the rap recording nominees, and Mendes is a frontrunner for the pop album prize.

Alessia Cara and the late Leonard Cohen are up for four awards.

Officials for the Canadian Academy of Recordings Arts and Sciences announced the nominations in Toronto on Tuesday (07Feb17). The prizegiving will be held in Ottawa for the first time.

Performers include Mendes, Cara, The Strumbellas, A Tribe Called Red and Ruth B, while Sarah MCLachlan will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Buffy Sainte-Marie will be honoured with the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award.