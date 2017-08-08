The Weeknd has designed his own collection for Puma.

The 27-year-old singer - whose full name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye - joined forces with the sportswear giant in November, but the musician has since taken his partnership further by creating a clothing line and footwear named the Parallel shoe, which will be available to buy later this month on August 24.

And the 'Starboy' hitmaker has revealed he was involved in ''almost every aspect'' of the creative process, although his main focus was on the ''silhouette'' of the line.

Speaking to Footwear News about his latest venture, the Canadian hunk - who is currently dating fellow singer Selena Gomez - said: ''I was involved in almost every aspect, but I was most focused on the silhouette. With XO and Puma, we really collaborated and worked on making the best product possible.''

However, The Weeknd wants his creations to be entirely unique from any other design.

He explained: ''Exclusivity is always important to me, and I will definitely do limited pieces and shoes with Puma. But for this first one, I'd love it to go to the masses.''

And The Weeknd would love nothing more than to see highly established figures, such as the former American President Barack Obama, in his trainers because he is desperate to be a part of ''pop culture''.

He said: ''To be honest, I just want to see everyone wearing it. I want it to be part of pop culture.''

And The Weeknd is in talks to work on more projects with the label in the future.

Puma's Global Director of Brand and Marketing, Adam Petrick, said: ''He's stylish, but he's also approachable. He's relatable and has a look that can be worn by a lot of young men. It's not over-the-top or unattainable.

''And we're optimistic that this is going to be a long-term partnership and that we'll have the opportunity to evolve with The Weeknd as he creatively evolves.''