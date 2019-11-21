The Weeknd has splashed out $25 million on a new bachelor pad.

The 29-year-old singer splurged on the four-bedroom penthouse apartment in an exclusive high-rise building in Beverly Hills and the luxury abode boasts huge glass windows offering stunning views of the city, hills and ocean.

Each of the four corners of the property has its own balcony, but if guests get tired of looking out of the view, there's plenty that The Weeknd can do to keep them entertained.

According to TMZ, the 8,215sq ft apartment has a huge lounge area with an entertainment system and a wraparound sofa, while there's also a wine vault and wet bar, as well as a home gym.

There's also a chef's kitchen, which was custom designed by Antonio Citterio, and overnight guests can ease themselves into the day with a coffee thanks to the addition of an espresso bar.

The 'Starboy' hitmaker has been single since splitting from Bella Hadid in August, but just a month ago, the model's mother Yolanda Hadid predicted they could get back together again because The Weeknd - who's real name is Abel Tesfaye - is ''still close to the family''.

Yolanda said: ''I mean obviously Abel has been with our family since what, Bella's 17 years old. You know what I mean? They're still friends. He's still close to the family and we don't know what's going to happen in 10 years from now. Now everybody has to focus on their career and try to, you know, do what they have to do and everybody's friends!''