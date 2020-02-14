The Weeknd has confirmed his new album is called 'After Hours'.

The Canadian star took to Instagram to share a video which sees him driving through a tunnel in the city at nighttime before the title is revealed letter by letter on the social media app this week.

The record will be the 'I Feel It Coming' hitmaker's first since 2016's 'Starboy' and follows his 2018 EP 'My Dear Melancholy'.

The upcoming album - due out this year - follows a bunch of singles, including last year's 'Lost in the Fire' with French DJ Gesaffelstein, 'Power Is Power' with SZA and Travis Scott for the 'For The Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones)' LP, plus recent singles, 'Heartless' and 'Blinding Lights'.

The album title comes after the star's track inspired by his relationship with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, 'Like Selena, which was registered online with ASCAP, was scrapped.

The Weeknd - who dated the 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker between January and October 2017 - is believed to have penned the title track on 'My Dear Melancholy' about his split from Selena.

The 'Earned It' hitmaker's next studio effort could also be set to feature some more break-up ballads, as he broke up with on/off girlfriend Bella Hadid in August 2019.

However, the model's mother Yolanda Hadid previously predicted that the musician - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - could get back together again, because Abel is ''still close to the family''.

She said: ''I mean obviously Abel has been with our family since what, Bella's 17 years old.

''You know what I mean? They're still friends.

''He's still close to the family and we don't know what's going to happen in 10 years from now.

''Now everybody has to focus on their career and try to, you know, do what they have to do and everybody's friends!''